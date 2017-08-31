Car pinned under school bus in Vancouver, no injuries reported

Investigators said a semi pulling two trailers loaded with lumber was heading south on Highway 101 as a northbound pickup was passing in a no passing zone in the southbound lane.More >
Investigators said a semi pulling two trailers loaded with lumber was heading south on Highway 101 as a northbound pickup was passing in a no passing zone in the southbound lane.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
A month-long investigation led to the seizure of meth, heroin and drug records, as well as the arrests of eight people in Seaside, according to deputies.More >
A school in southwest Portland caught fire early Thursday morning, just two days after it welcomed students for the school year.More >
A school in southwest Portland caught fire early Thursday morning, just two days after it welcomed students for the school year.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
A TriMet rider is outraged after he says a bus driver threatened him and even threw his phone out the window.More >
A TriMet rider is outraged after he says a bus driver threatened him and even threw his phone out the window.More >
The Nevada entry way to Burning Man has been closed due to a wildfire that is roaring through the area.More >
The Nevada entry way to Burning Man has been closed due to a wildfire that is roaring through the area.More >
Players at Benson Polytechnic High School were just told Tuesday night their first game, set for Friday against Milwaukie, has been canceled. Now, the coach and the district are at odds over the decision.More >
Players at Benson Polytechnic High School were just told Tuesday night their first game, set for Friday against Milwaukie, has been canceled. Now, the coach and the district are at odds over the decision.More >