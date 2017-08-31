Car pinned under school bus in Vancouver, no injuries reported

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. along St. Johns Road near 43rd Avenue in north Vancouver.

When crews arrived they found a small coupe pinned under the rear end of a school bus.

The Vancouver Fire Department said the driver of the car was able to get out of his vehicle and was uninjured.

The bus had only minor damage. The bus driver and all children on board were uninjured, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Fire crews used a system of pneumatic lifting bags and wooden cribbing to lift the 20,000 pound bus, allowing a tow truck to pull the car free.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.