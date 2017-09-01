Making their day: Eastwood re-enacts France train attack

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler). Film director Clint Eastwood, center, directs actors during the filming of "The 15:17 to Paris" in Arras, northern France, Friday Sept.1 2017.

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler). Film director Clint Eastwood aims a gun during the filming of "The 15:17 to Paris" in Arras, northern France, Friday Sept.1 2017.

Clint Eastwood is in France directing a film that re-enacts the dramatic end to an attempted Islamic State group attack on a high-speed train that saw three Americans, including an Oregon man, take down the gunman.

After renting a Thalys train for five days of filming "The 15:17 to Paris," work was wrapping up in Arras, the town where the express ended up after Ayoub El Khazzani was overpowered by passengers, including Oregon National Guard specialist Alek Skarlatos.

Skarlatos, along with with Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, were on on vacation and taking a train from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015, when they attacked and subdued El Khazzani so that no other passengers would get hurt.

The trio received the Legion of Honor, France's highest decoration. It was reported last month that the friends will play themselves in the movie.

Friday's filming shut down two tracks in Arras. El Khazzani's lawyer has said the suspect in the attack acted on orders from the leader of the IS cell that attacked Paris three months later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.