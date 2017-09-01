Crash on Cornelius Pass Road injures at least one person - KPTV - FOX 12

Crash on Cornelius Pass Road injures at least one person

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A person was flown to receive medical care after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road Friday morning.

The crash occurred about three miles up from Highway 30.

One person had to be taken to a hospital by life flight. The patient’s condition was not immediately known.

Multnomah County deputies were responding to the scene and Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was closed from Highway 30 to Skyline Boulevard.  

The cause of the crash is not currently known. 

As of 7:45 a.m., Multnomah County officials said the closure of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Skyline Boulevard was expected to last several more hours. Drivers should use alternative routes, including Northwest Germantown Road, Northwest Cornell Road, Highway 26 for trucks and Highway 217 for trucks with hazardous cargo. 

