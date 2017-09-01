Crash on Cornelius Pass Road injures at least one person

Life flight as seen from AIR 12

A person was flown to receive medical care after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road Friday morning.

The crash occurred about three miles up from Highway 30.

One person had to be taken to a hospital by life flight. The patient’s condition was not immediately known.

Multnomah County deputies were responding to the scene and Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was closed from Highway 30 to Skyline Boulevard.

Deputies have closed Cornelius Pass Rd from Hwy 30 to Skyline while responding to injury crash. Please avoid the area. #pdxalert — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 1, 2017

Crews have extricated one patient from the Cornelius pass rd & Skyline accident. Patient is being flown by life flight. Cornelius rd closed. — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 1, 2017

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

As of 7:45 a.m., Multnomah County officials said the closure of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Skyline Boulevard was expected to last several more hours. Drivers should use alternative routes, including Northwest Germantown Road, Northwest Cornell Road, Highway 26 for trucks and Highway 217 for trucks with hazardous cargo.

