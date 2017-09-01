Commercial patio catches fire on E. Burnside, no injuries

The back patio at a tavern on East Burnside Street in Portland caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at the B Side Tavern, located at 632 East Burnside Street. The fire began on the patio and began to spread to the attic, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire was out just after 6:30 a.m., just about an hour after crews arrived to the tavern.

Crews WERE ABLE TO quickly extinguish the PATIO fire, but PF&R the attic fire took more time since the fire was burning in concealed spaces. In older buildings like B Side Tavern, hidden spaces are common and often created when people repair or remodel.

PF&R said the call on the fire around came in around 5 a.m from an employee at the Sizzle Pie next door. The caller reported a person leaving the scene, but it was unclear why the person was running away.

632 E Burnside-crews on scene at a fire on the deck of a tavern that got into the Build. Deck has been knocked down. FF's looking for more. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 1, 2017

E. Burnside Fire-No injuries. Crews searching for hot spots. Investigator is on scene looking for cause. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 1, 2017

No one was reported injured from the fire and investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

The extent of damage was not immediately known.

