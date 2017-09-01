Commercial patio catches fire on E. Burnside, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Commercial patio catches fire on E. Burnside, no injuries

The back patio at a tavern on East Burnside Street in Portland caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at the B Side Tavern, located at 632 East Burnside Street. The fire began on the patio and began to spread to the attic, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire was out just after 6:30 a.m., just about an hour after crews arrived to the tavern.

Crews WERE ABLE TO quickly extinguish the PATIO fire, but PF&R the attic fire took more time since the fire was burning in concealed spaces. In older buildings like B Side Tavern, hidden spaces are common and often created when people repair or remodel. 

PF&R said the call on the fire around came in around 5 a.m from an employee at the Sizzle Pie next door. The caller reported a person leaving the scene, but it was unclear why the person was running away.

No one was reported injured from the fire and investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

The extent of damage was not immediately known.

