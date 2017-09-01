Andy’s Adventures: Farming for hops in St. Paul

To wrap up his latest round of adventures, Andy Carson was put to work at a hops farm in St. Paul.

Andy visited B&D Farms, where he learned how to harvest hops.

While there, Andy learned Oregon is not the top hops producing state in the country – that title belongs to Washington. Oregon and Idaho are tied for second place.

