On the Go with Joe at Bite of Oregon

Joe V. took a bite out of a tasty annual food festival that's in town this weekend: the Bite of Oregon.

The festival, which features more than 50 vendors and benefits the Special Olympics of Oregon, kicked off Friday and goes until Monday.

This year, the Bite of Oregon has a new location in the Rose Quarter.

Look at all this shade! @biteoforegon is excited their new location has more seating (and shade!) than ever before. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5apk2CaXNq — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 1, 2017

At the @biteoforegon where @pidginholepdx has Mojo Pork, Furikake Chips and my fave the AMAZING Kalbi Cauliflower! pic.twitter.com/1XI1HkXGIK — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 1, 2017

Anyone interested in learning more about the Bite of Oregon can visit the event’s website.

