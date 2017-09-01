Cooling centers open as another heat wave set to hit metro area

Cooling centers are opening as another heat wave is set to hit the Portland metro area.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s on Friday, possibly hit 100 on Saturday and the forecast calls for a high temperature of 102 degrees by Tuesday.

Multnomah County announced three cooling centers would be open starting Friday. They are:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekends and Labor Day.

Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. 8th St., Gresham; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekends and Labor Day.

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 N.E. 40th Ave., Portland; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Labor Day, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Pets and children are welcome, but guests may be asked to put their pet in a provided crate. Each location will have snacks and water, as well activities including board games and movies.

Free transportation to cooling centers can be arranged through Ride Connection, 503-226-0700.

Multnomah County has an interactive online map that shows other places, including libraries, to go to get out of the heat.

Cooling centers will also be open in Clackamas County and Washington County.

People are encouraged to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors, friends and relatives during the heat wave and avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

