Oregon drivers warned to expect Labor Day weekend delays due to wildfires

The Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect wildfire-related delays when traveling between Central Oregon and the Willamette Valley during the Labor Day weekend.

Fires are burning from Detroit Lake to Sisters, and the busy U.S. 20 corridor over Santiam Pass has been particularly active. Just west of the pass, ODOT has been using a pilot car to direct two-way traffic because of firefighting efforts.

The delays are expected to continue through the weekend as temperatures rise and the fire danger increases. Motorists are urged to be careful driving through or parking near dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires.

ODOT says motorists planning to travel over the Cascades should visit TripCheck.com before hitting the road.

