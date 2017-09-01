Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist in Beaverton

Similar Ford Focus to one involved in a hit-and-run crash in Beaverton. (Image released by Beaverton Police Department)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist in Beaverton.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Southwest 5th and Erickson Avenue at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the driver of a newer, silver Ford Focus hatchback hit a woman on a bicycle and then left the scene without stopping.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on 5th Street.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with leg injuries, but she is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111 and reference case 172430606.

