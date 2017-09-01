In studio with MORE: Rockers come to town for Vineyard Jam - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

In studio with MORE: Rockers come to town for Vineyard Jam

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Rock royalty came to the MORE studio for a jam session Friday. 

The trio of talented musicians included:

William Johnson, a touring concert producer who has worked with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and the Rolling Stones.

Roger Fisher, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former member of Heart. 

Ukulele Ray, who will be paying a special tribute to The Beatles this weekend. 

All the men are going to be at Vineyard Jam, which is Saturday at the Heathen Estate in Vancouver. 

For more information on the 21+ event, check out the Vineyard Jam Facebook page

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.