In studio with MORE: Rockers come to town for Vineyard Jam

Rock royalty came to the MORE studio for a jam session Friday.

The trio of talented musicians included:

William Johnson, a touring concert producer who has worked with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and the Rolling Stones.

Roger Fisher, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former member of Heart.

Ukulele Ray, who will be paying a special tribute to The Beatles this weekend.

All the men are going to be at Vineyard Jam, which is Saturday at the Heathen Estate in Vancouver.

For more information on the 21+ event, check out the Vineyard Jam Facebook page.

