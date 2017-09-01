Rabid bat found outside home in Camas; no people exposed

A rabid bat was found outside a home in Camas, but no people were exposed to rabies.

Clark County Public Health reported Friday that the bat was confirmed to have rabies.

Health workers said it’s a good reminder to stay away from wild animals, especially bats, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system. All warm-blooded mammals including humans are susceptible to rabies. After exposure, prompt medical attention can prevent the disease. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, according to Clark County Public Health.

"Anyone who wakes up and finds a bat in their sleeping quarters should immediately contact the Public Health department," said Derel Glashower, epidemiologist. "We will advise you on how to capture the bat so it can be tested. We will also advise you on whether you will need any precautionary medical treatment."

To report a bat in Clark County or determine whether an animal suspected of rabies qualifies for testing, call 360-397-8182 during business hours or 888-727-6230 after hours.

A bat found in Marion County tested positive for rabies last month.

