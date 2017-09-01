California truck driver suffers serious burns in crash, fire on I-5 in Albany

A truck driver from California suffered serious burns after a crash and fire on Interstate 5 in Albany, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 233 at around 12:12 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a 2016 Freightliner truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-5 when for unknown reasons the driver drifted out of the travel lane.

The truck struck a guardrail and then a vertical pillar of the Highway 20 overpass.

Another driver stopped and helped pull Terence Jay Shaw, 51, of Riverside, California, out of the truck before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said Shaw was taken to the hospital with burns to 30 percent of his body.

The highway was closed until the fire was put out and remained closed for several hours after the crash.

