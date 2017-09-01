Police arrest two suspects in series of armed robberies at Portland bars

Portland police have arrested two men suspected in a string a robberies bars throughout the summer.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers the arrested Deron A. Crain, 32, Thursday evening in the 600 block of Northeast 178th Avenue. The officers from the PPB Detective Division's Robbery Detail were assisted by the Special Emergency Reaction Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the East Metro SWAT team.

Crain was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 13 counts of first-degree robbery and 14 counts of second-degree robbery.

With Crain in custody, detectives and SERT officers severed search warrants at an apartment in the 1500 block of Northeast 66th Avenue and at a duplex in the 4800 block of North Commercial Avenue.

Information from this investigation led detectives to seek and obtain an arrest warrant for Johntae D. Hammond, 33, who was already in the Clark County Jail for a parole violation of a prior assault conviction.

Hammond is awaiting extradition to Oregon, where he faces arrest for the same 13 counts of first degree-robbery and 14 counts of second-degree robbery Crain faces.

Bureau investigators said the pair is suspected to be behind armed robberies at 15 bars over the last three months.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on the robberies or about Crain or Hammond to please contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin by phone at 503-823-4783 or by email at Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.

