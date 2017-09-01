Police: Molalla sex abuse suspect facing charges involving 9 underage victims

A Molalla sex abuse suspect is facing numerous charges involving nine underage victims, according to police.

Dillan Bostick-Smith, 19, was arraigned in court Thursday on charges including third-degree rape, third-degree sex abuse and multiple counts of encouraging child sex abuse, unlawful dissemination of intimate images and online sexual corruption of a child.

Court documents state Bostick-Smith possessed child pornography, communicated with underage victims online for sexual purposes, had sex with a girl under the age of 16 years old and posted nude images online of multiple victims without their consent “with the intent to harass, humiliate or injure” them.

Molalla police said they have identified nine underage victims at this time. The investigation has taken place over the last month., leading to Bostick-Smith’s arrest.

Bostick-Smith had bail set at $500,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims in this case.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mike Boyd at 503-829-8817, Ext. 279 or email mboyd@molallapolice.com and reference case 17-462.

