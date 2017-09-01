Dozens of dogs arrive in Oregon from Texas to find new homes

As part of the relief effort after Hurricane Harvey, dozens of rescue dogs from Texas just landed in Oregon and they'll be ready for adoption in about a week.

Four humane societies from Oregon and southwest Washington were at the Hillsboro Airport Friday afternoon, ready to take in 34 dogs from rescue shelters in Texas that are getting a new "leash" on life.

"It's a win-win, creating space in Texas to deal with the pressing issues and helping these animals find a forever home, a permanent home, a second chance here in Oregon," said Rep. David Gomberg.

The dogs were already in shelters before Hurricane Harvey, looking for a home in the Heartland. But now, they need to be moved to other shelters around the country to make room in Texas for pets separated from their families in the storm.

"It's fun. We love seeing the new dogs come in. It's like a surprise, you never know what you're going to get," said Lisa Feder with Humane Society of Southwest Washington. "It's kind of like Christmas, you're opening a present, you don't know what it is, you open it up and there's a really great dog inside."

In the middle of a disaster affecting so many people, it's moments like this that mean so much.

"I see a lot of suffering and a lot of cruelty in my line of work, so it makes it extra nice when you have a situation like this where the animals are going to be well cared for and people are happy to be helping, so you live for days like this," said Scott Beckstead, Oregon Director of Humane Society of the United States.

The dogs will be going through evaluations over the next few days, and then they should be ready for adoption at humane societies in Portland, Vancouver, St. Helens and Bend starting next week.

There were also dozens of cats on the plane. They're heading to the Seattle-area where a flight full of dogs already landed earlier this week.

