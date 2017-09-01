Monmouth man collapses, dies at Oregon State Fair

Officials say a 69-year-old man has collapsed and died at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.

Oregon State Fair officials said in a news release that Edwin P. Lindley of Monmouth collapsed Thursday evening on the fairgrounds and that he was unconscious and not breathing.

Oregon State Police troopers responded and began CPR. Officials say a livestock exhibitor and a fairgoer who happened to be nurse also administered CPR in rotation with a trooper.

Officials say Lindley was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately released.

