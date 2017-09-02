Crews begin replacing water fixtures at PPS buildings

Lead-free drinking water will soon be coming to Portland Public Schools as the district begins replacing water fixtures.

At 5 p.m. Friday, crews started to remove and replace water fixtures at Astor K-8.

Ninety-nine percent of the schools in the district reported high levels of lead in the drinking water.

Once the fixtures are replaced, the water will be turned back on then tested again to make sure lead levels are acceptable. If unhealthy levels of lead remain, there is a plan to do further work, including pipe replacement.

At least some fixtures at all PPS schools will be replaced to make sure kids have access to safe drinking water.

Until everything is good to go, students and staff will continue to drink bottled water.

