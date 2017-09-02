Fire destroys home in Corbett

A family in Corbett is without a home after their house was found completely engulfed in flames Friday evening.

Neighbors said they heard a huge boom and a loud explosion before looking at the home and seeing flames rising from the property.

Neighbor Audrey Eaton said the noise was like a pyrotechnic show.

"It was kind of like fireworks, and then there was one big boom and then all our neighbors were screaming,” she said. “So they're probably trying to figure out what's happening."

"We heard a big boom, some kind of explosion" - neighbor describes what she heard in Corbett. House fire off SE Henkle Rd @fox12oregon #kptv pic.twitter.com/yOazJSlouY — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 2, 2017

Officials with the Corbett Fire District said they think the home is a complete loss and added that they don't yet know the cause of the fire.

Most likely a total loss in Corbett - fortunately the family wasn't home @fox12oregon @Corbett_Fire pic.twitter.com/gyrkZehF6n — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 2, 2017

Video from neighbors showing flames at house fire in Corbett @fox12oregon @Corbett_Fire pic.twitter.com/Waf4VzvhOS — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 2, 2017

The fire district had six trucks on the effort, and it took crews about 20 minutes to knock the fire out, including time spent dealing with a downed power line.

More pics of Corbett house fire @fox12oregon Thanks to @Corbett_Fire for doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/JKDUcZnD9Y — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 2, 2017

Neighbors told FOX 12 that the family who lived in the home is aware of the damage but was not home at the time, though they did lose a pet cat which died in the fire.

