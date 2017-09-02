Wineries get ready for heat and crowds this Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend ahead, many people will head to wine country to celebrate, but with high temperatures and possibly big crowds, wineries said keeping guests cool is crucial.

At Stoller Family Estate near Dundee Friday, people got an early start to the hot Holiday weekend.

For visitors needing more than just wine to stay cool, vineyard spokesperson Michelle Kaufman said there will be plenty of cool spots inside with air conditioning for guests.

“Plenty of air conditioning, plenty of wonderful wines to clench this horrible heat,” she said.

The rising temperatures this weekend and hotter than normal summer has some people wondering vines are feeling the heat, too.

Kaufman said wine fans can rest easy, though.

“We had such a cool wet winter and spring that actually the vines are doing quite well, considering,” she explained.

Labor Day weekend isn’t actually the busiest weekend for wine country. Kaufman said that title is shared by to Memorial Day Weekend and Thanksgiving, though that’s not stopping plenty of wineries from hosting concerts and other events this weekend.

