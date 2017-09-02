Beaverton PD: Baby giraffes are cute, but we are not looking for - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton PD: Baby giraffes are cute, but we are not looking for one

Posted: Updated: Sep 02, 2017 04:21 PM
A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, frolics in her enclosure during its public debut at the LA Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, frolics in her enclosure during its public debut at the LA Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

The Beaverton Police Department wants the public to know that while baby giraffes are cute, there is not one in danger in their town.

The department posted an update Saturday morning reassuring citizens that no, there was not a missing baby giraffe in Beaverton.

Department officials credit errant social media reports seemingly stemming from a post on a classified ads board with the confusion.

Community members seemed to have fun with the story, leaving comments ranging from simple laughs to suggestions that this could be the start of a new mounted patrol or a new surveillance team.

One commenter noted that the (fake) giraffe could get a ticket for being lost, though police were quick to squash those (again, fake) concerns.

“There is no state law or city code related to being a lost giraffe so there would be no reason to issue the giraffe a ticket.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.