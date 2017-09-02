Police responding to multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in - KPTV - FOX 12

Police responding to multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police officers in Portland are responding to a multi-vehicle crash near Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street that involved a stolen car.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that the suspect in the car theft fled the scene of the crash on foot before officers arrived

They also said officers have created a search perimeter and are using K-9 units in an effort to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

