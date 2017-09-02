Police responding to multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in NE Portland

Police officers in Portland are responding to a multi-vehicle crash near Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street that involved a stolen car.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that the suspect in the car theft fled the scene of the crash on foot before officers arrived

They also said officers have created a search perimeter and are using K-9 units in an effort to locate the suspect.

We're told green vehicle was stolen. Suspect ran after crash. https://t.co/iPS1u4dNBM pic.twitter.com/2J7pcExrNu — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 2, 2017

