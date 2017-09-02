About 100 hikers stranded overnight by Eagle Creek Fire now safe

About 100 hikers who were stranded overnight along the Eagle Creek Trail are now safe.

A group of about 150 hikers spent Saturday night in the Columbia River Gorge after they were trapped behind fire lines. On Sunday morning, they were hiking to Wahtum Lake, where buses will take them to the Cascade Salmon Hatchery in Cascade Locks so they can be reunited with loved ones.

A little disappointment as this Salem family realizes the teens are not on the first bus. They're praying for the second. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/MsgJg3LHKi — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

This family didn't see the teens on the second bus, either. We await the third, and final, bus load of hikers. #EagleCreekFire @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/YnhwVi23bt — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said a bus with the first group of about 52 people left Wahtum Lake headed for Cascade Locks, followed by a second group of about 52 people on another bus about an hour later.

Second group in the bus headed back! pic.twitter.com/8ApylkSXHi — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 3, 2017

According to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, the last group of hikers is still making their way to Wahtum Lake.

Last group of around 40 hikers is about 30 minutes from Wahtum Lake. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 3, 2017

UPDATE via @MountainWaveSAR: Families & loved ones of stranded hikers can call 541-387-6911 for information. @fox12oregon #EagleCreekFire — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

Officials believe the blaze on the Eagle Creek Trail started around 4 p.m. Saturday, but it had grown to about 3,000 acres by 11 a.m. Sunday.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials said it was most likely caused by humans.

Eagle Creek Trail closed on full length due to new fire 10+ acres reported today 1 mile up trail. pic.twitter.com/FQTmQwdD4J — ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) September 3, 2017

Remote camera west of #indiancreekfire shows smoke from it and new fire (on left) about a mile up #eaglecreektrail at 5 pm. Trail is closed pic.twitter.com/w0PVuwG7Iu — Mt. Hood NF (@MtHoodNF) September 3, 2017

An Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter helped evacuate some people trapped behind flames Saturday evening, airlifting three individuals that were not located on the trail.

Another 25 people spent their Saturday night hiking out of the area through a closed trail entrance accompanied by U.S. Forest Service personnel.

Some hikers and campers were able to escape the area before the fire exploded in size.

Hiker Cameron Wong told FOX 12 that he with friends on their way back from Punch Bowl Falls when they looked over a ledge and saw trees on fire.

"We started smelling smoke and felt heat, so we looked around, heard crackling, looked down the rail and right below there was a fire that jumped up on the trail just a few minutes later," he said. “There were kids there screaming. The fire had jumped on the trail and it was burning all around the rail...and then we ran out of there."

Wong said his group ran to try to get away from the blaze but that the hike was narrow and ran along a ledge.

"Smoke was in our eyes. We couldn't really see much, we were kind of shimmying along the edge," he said. “If we had left maybe five minutes later we would have been caught in the fire or trapped there."

All of Eagle Creek Trail remains closed, and crews said that their current plan is to fight the fire using aerial methods due to the difficulty accessing the trails.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.