About 100 hikers stranded overnight by Eagle Creek Fire now safe

Posted: Updated: Sep 03, 2017 03:05 AM
(Photo: Mountain Wave Search and Rescue) (Photo: Mountain Wave Search and Rescue)
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

About 100 hikers who were stranded overnight along the Eagle Creek Trail are now safe. 

A group of about 150 hikers spent Saturday night in the Columbia River Gorge after they were trapped behind fire lines. On Sunday morning, they were hiking to Wahtum Lake, where buses will take them to the Cascade Salmon Hatchery in Cascade Locks so they can be reunited with loved ones. 

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said a bus with the first group of about 52 people left Wahtum Lake headed for Cascade Locks, followed by a second group of about 52 people on another bus about an hour later. 

According to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, the last group of hikers is still making their way to Wahtum Lake. 

Officials believe the blaze on the Eagle Creek Trail started around 4 p.m. Saturday, but it had grown to about 3,000 acres by 11 a.m. Sunday. 

While the fire is still under investigation, officials said it was most likely caused by humans. 

An Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter helped evacuate some people trapped behind flames Saturday evening, airlifting three individuals that were not located on the trail. 

Another 25 people spent their Saturday night hiking out of the area through a closed trail entrance accompanied by U.S. Forest Service personnel.

Some hikers and campers were able to escape the area before the fire exploded in size.

Hiker Cameron Wong told FOX 12 that he with friends on their way back from Punch Bowl Falls when they looked over a ledge and saw trees on fire.

"We started smelling smoke and felt heat, so we looked around, heard crackling, looked down the rail and right below there was a fire that jumped up on the trail just a few minutes later," he said. “There were kids there screaming. The fire had jumped on the trail and it was burning all around the rail...and then we ran out of there."

Wong said his group ran to try to get away from the blaze but that the hike was narrow and ran along a ledge.

"Smoke was in our eyes. We couldn't really see much, we were kind of shimmying along the edge," he said. “If we had left maybe five minutes later we would have been caught in the fire or trapped there."

All of Eagle Creek Trail remains closed, and crews said that their current plan is to fight the fire using aerial methods due to the difficulty accessing the trails.

