Fire closes Eagle Creek Trail, sends smoke plumes above Columbia - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire closes Eagle Creek Trail, sends smoke plumes above Columbia River Gorge

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has closed Eagle Creek Trail and sent plumes of smoke into the air near Cascade Locks that were visible from Portland.

According to Rachel Pawlitz with the U.S. Forest Service, the fire, which is a mile up the trail, started around 4 p.m., was 10 acres in size by around 5 p.m. and had grown to around 50 acres by 7 p.m.

Pawlitz added that the full length of the trail has been closed as a precaution and that firefighters are out on the trail making a sweep for hikers known to be in the area in order to get them out safely.

A spokesperson for the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of hikers stuck on the trail above the fire attempting to evade the smoke.

The sheriff's office has multiple units at the trailhead, and the teams at the scene are assessing the situation with the Cascade Locks Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews are also being mobilized to help get the hikers off the trails. Officials with the sheriff's office told FOX 12 that around 140 hikers were uphill from the fire as of 7 p.m. but that crews were working on a plan to help escort them out of the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.