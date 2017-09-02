Fire closes Eagle Creek Trail, sends smoke plumes above Columbia River Gorge

A fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has closed Eagle Creek Trail and sent plumes of smoke into the air near Cascade Locks that were visible from Portland.

According to Rachel Pawlitz with the U.S. Forest Service, the fire, which is a mile up the trail, started around 4 p.m., was 10 acres in size by around 5 p.m. and had grown to around 50 acres by 7 p.m.

Pawlitz added that the full length of the trail has been closed as a precaution and that firefighters are out on the trail making a sweep for hikers known to be in the area in order to get them out safely.

Eagle Creek Trail closed on full length due to new fire 10+ acres reported today 1 mile up trail. pic.twitter.com/FQTmQwdD4J — ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) September 3, 2017

Remote camera west of #indiancreekfire shows smoke from it and new fire (on left) about a mile up #eaglecreektrail at 5 pm. Trail is closed pic.twitter.com/w0PVuwG7Iu — Mt. Hood NF (@MtHoodNF) September 3, 2017

A spokesperson for the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of hikers stuck on the trail above the fire attempting to evade the smoke.

The sheriff's office has multiple units at the trailhead, and the teams at the scene are assessing the situation with the Cascade Locks Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews are also being mobilized to help get the hikers off the trails. Officials with the sheriff's office told FOX 12 that around 140 hikers were uphill from the fire as of 7 p.m. but that crews were working on a plan to help escort them out of the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

