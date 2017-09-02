Fire leaves 130 people trapped in gorge for the night

A fire in the Columbia River Gorge still has 130 people trapped behind fire lines Saturday night.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A university student in South Africa who discovered an erroneous deposit of $1 million in her financial aid account spent more than $60,000 of the fortune before authorities realized the mistake.More >
The Oregon State Police says a motorcyclist is dead after driving through a stop sign and into the path of a semi tractor-trailer.More >
Police officers in Portland responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street that involved a stolen car Saturday afternoon.More >
The Beaverton Police Department wants the public to know that while baby giraffes are cute, there is not one in danger in their town.More >
