Fire leaves 130 people trapped in gorge for the night

A fire in the Columbia River Gorge still has 130 people trapped behind fire lines Saturday night.

Officials believe the blaze on the Eagle Creek Trail started around 4 p.m. Saturday, but it had grown to 10 acres in size by 5 p.m. and to a couple hundred acres by 9:30 p.m.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials said it was most likely caused by humans.

Eagle Creek Trail closed on full length due to new fire 10+ acres reported today 1 mile up trail. pic.twitter.com/FQTmQwdD4J — ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) September 3, 2017

Remote camera west of #indiancreekfire shows smoke from it and new fire (on left) about a mile up #eaglecreektrail at 5 pm. Trail is closed pic.twitter.com/w0PVuwG7Iu — Mt. Hood NF (@MtHoodNF) September 3, 2017

An Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter helped evacuate some people trapped behind flames Saturday evening, airlifting three individuals that were not located on the trail.

Another 25 people spent their Saturday night hiking out of the area through a closed trail entrance accompanied by U.S. Forest Service personnel.

Supplies will be airdropped for the 130 people still trapped behind the fire, who officials said are not in immediate danger.

Some hikers and campers were able to escape the area before the fire exploded in size.

Hiker Cameron Wong told FOX 12 that he with friends on their way back from Punch Bowl Falls when they looked over a ledge and saw trees on fire.

"We started smelling smoke and felt heat, so we looked around, heard crackling, looked down the rail and right below there was a fire that jumped up on the trail just a few minutes later," he said. “There were kids there screaming. The fire had jumped on the trail and it was burning all around the rail...and then we ran out of there."

Wong said his group ran to try to get away from the blaze but that the hike was narrow and ran along a ledge.

"Smoke was in our eyes. We couldn't really see much, we were kind of shimmying along the edge," he said. “If we had left maybe five minutes later we would have been caught in the fire or trapped there."

Family members of the hikers still trapped on the trail can go to the trailhead for updates and to meet them after they get back down the trail, which is expected to happen sometime Sunday.

All of Eagle Creek Trail remains closed, and crews said that their current plan is to fight the fire using aerial methods due to the difficulty accessing the trails.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.