Fourth heat wave of 2017 extends the summer for lifeguards

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
A university student in South Africa who discovered an erroneous deposit of $1 million in her financial aid account spent more than $60,000 of the fortune before authorities realized the mistake.More >
A university student in South Africa who discovered an erroneous deposit of $1 million in her financial aid account spent more than $60,000 of the fortune before authorities realized the mistake.More >
A fire in the Columbia River Gorge still has 140 people trapped behind fire lines Saturday night.More >
A fire in the Columbia River Gorge still has 140 people trapped behind fire lines Saturday night.More >
Officials say a 69-year-old man has collapsed and died at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.More >
Officials say a 69-year-old man has collapsed and died at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
With triple-digit temperatures on the way, Portland Public School leaders are considering early release for students next week if the heat is unbearable.More >
With triple-digit temperatures on the way, Portland Public School leaders are considering early release for students next week if the heat is unbearable.More >
The new Kermit the Frog has made his debut.More >
The new Kermit the Frog has made his debut.More >