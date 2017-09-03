Fourth heat wave of 2017 extends the summer for lifeguards

What is expected to be Portland's hottest Labor Day weekend on record is happening smack in the middle of the fourth heat wave of 2017, changing the plan for local lifeguards.

Lifeguard crews at High Rocks started their Saturday with rescue drills as they warmed up for the busy weekend.

Originally, the lifeguards were scheduled to wrap up their duties on Labor Day before this latest heat wave extended their stay at the water.

Until Wednesday, eyes will stay on the water at High Rocks from 10:30 a.m. To 7:30 p.m.

The crews will also extend their stays at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale, keeping lifeguards there from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Wednesday.

As Oregonians soak up the last of the sun, the lifeguards said they are hoping swimmers pay attention, and use the free life jackets, to ensure a safe start to September and end to summer.

