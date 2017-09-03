Cascade Locks residents ordered to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire

The Eagle Creek Fire that stranded 150 hikers overnight in the Columbia River Gorge is now forcing residents of Cascade Locks to evacuate their homes.

Level Three evacuations are affecting approximately 130 homes in the southwest portion of Cascade Locks, with the remaining homes under Level One and Level Two evacuation orders.

Those in the Level Three evacuation zone are ordered to leave their homes immediately, with shelter provided by the Red Cross at the Skamania County Fairgrounds just across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

Gobs of people coming thru this area of Cascade Locks. Many I've spoken to under level 1 or 2 evacuation (on standby to leave). @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/v5gHI7pXU9 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

In addition to the homes, several businesses have been evacuated.

Best Western employees tell me they were booked. Started warning customers at 10p that they need to leave. Closed now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/H9CqgEL18V — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

You can see flames in the trees from downtown #CascadeLocks. We're right by the Bridge of the Gods. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Hu3zZ96u8b — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 3, 2017

For the latest information on evacuation orders, call the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-387-6941.Officials told FOX 12 that the fire, which is believed to have started Saturday around 4 p.m., has already grown to around 2,000 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service and Hood River County Sheriff's Office were continuing their efforts Sunday morning to rescue the hikers trapped behind the fire on Eagle Creek Trail. Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has also joined in the effort.

More buses arriving to transport hikers pic.twitter.com/2iFZ5zFMtT — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 3, 2017

