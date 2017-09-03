Cascade Locks residents ordered to evacuate due to Eagle Creek F - KPTV - FOX 12

Cascade Locks residents ordered to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire

CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) -

The Eagle Creek Fire that stranded 150 hikers overnight in the Columbia River Gorge is now forcing residents of Cascade Locks to evacuate their homes. 

Level Three evacuations are affecting approximately 130 homes in the southwest portion of Cascade Locks, with the remaining homes under Level One and Level Two evacuation orders.

Those in the Level Three evacuation zone are ordered to leave their homes immediately, with shelter provided by the Red Cross at the Skamania County Fairgrounds just across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

In addition to the homes, several businesses have been evacuated.

For the latest information on evacuation orders, call the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-387-6941.Officials told FOX 12 that the fire, which is believed to have started Saturday around 4 p.m., has already grown to around 2,000 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service and Hood River County Sheriff's Office were continuing their efforts Sunday morning to rescue the hikers trapped behind the fire on Eagle Creek Trail. Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has also joined in the effort.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

