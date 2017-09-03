Eagle Creek Fire in Columbia River Gorge at about 3,000 acres, z - KPTV - FOX 12

Eagle Creek Fire in Columbia River Gorge at about 3,000 acres, zero containment

The Eagle Creek Fire has grown to around 3,000 acres with zero containment so far, officials said Sunday evening. 

Oregon State Police said the cause of the fire is man-made, potentially from the misuse of fireworks. They said a suspect has been identified and more information will be released as the investigation develops.

The fire, which is believed to have started Saturday at around 4 p.m., stranded 150 hikers overnight in the Columbia River Gorge and has forced residents of Cascade Locks to evacuate their homes. 

Level Three evacuations are affecting approximately 130 homes in the southwest portion of Cascade Locks, with the remaining homes under Level One and Level Two evacuation orders.

Those in the Level Three evacuation zone are ordered to leave their homes immediately, with shelter provided by the Red Cross at the Skamania County Fairgrounds just across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

In addition to the homes, several businesses have been evacuated.

For the latest information on evacuation orders, call the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-387-6941.

On Sunday evening, officials announced a few rural areas of Multnomah County were now under Level 1 evacuations. Those are Bonneville Dam, Dodson and Warrendale. Evacuation levels for Cascade Locks residents remain the same. 

The U.S. Forest Service, Hood River County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue worked to rescue the hikers trapped behind the fire on the Eagle Creek Trail. By Sunday afternoon, all 153 hikers had been rescued. One was taken to the hospital for issues related to exhaustion and dehydration. 

