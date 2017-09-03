OSP: Eagle Creek Fire was man-made, potentially from misuse of fireworks

The cause of the Eagle Creek Fire is man-made, potentially from the misuse of fireworks, Oregon State Police said Sunday afternoon.

OSP said a suspect has been identified and more information will be released as the investigation develops.

Officials told FOX 12 that the fire, which is believed to have started Saturday around 4 p.m., has grown to around 3,000 acres as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The fire, which stranded 150 hikers overnight in the Columbia River Gorge has forced residents of Cascade Locks to evacuate their homes.

Level Three evacuations are affecting approximately 130 homes in the southwest portion of Cascade Locks, with the remaining homes under Level One and Level Two evacuation orders.

Those in the Level Three evacuation zone are ordered to leave their homes immediately, with shelter provided by the Red Cross at the Skamania County Fairgrounds just across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

Update from #CascadeLocks where families are evacuating w the Eagle Creek fire burning on the hill. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mK3yYGPtaZ — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 3, 2017

Gobs of people coming thru this area of Cascade Locks. Many I've spoken to under level 1 or 2 evacuation (on standby to leave). @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/v5gHI7pXU9 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

In addition to the homes, several businesses have been evacuated.

Best Western employees tell me they were booked. Started warning customers at 10p that they need to leave. Closed now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/H9CqgEL18V — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 3, 2017

You can see flames in the trees from downtown #CascadeLocks. We're right by the Bridge of the Gods. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Hu3zZ96u8b — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 3, 2017

For the latest information on evacuation orders, call the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-387-6941.

The U.S. Forest Service, Hood River County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue worked to rescue the hikers trapped behind the fire on the Eagle Creek Trail. By Sunday afternoon, all 153 hikers had been rescued. One was taken to the hospital for issues related to exhaustion and dehydration.

