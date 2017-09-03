$300,000 worth of jewelry stolen from artists participating in Art in the Pearl

Two out-of-town artists taking part in Portland’s Art in the Pearl event this weekend say an estimated $300,000 in jewelry was stolen from their car.

Janine DeCresenzo from Pennsylvania and Megan Clark from North Carolina said they had packed up their jewelry following the show on Saturday. They stored the jewelry in the trunk of their car in a nearby parking garage before they went into a store.

When they went back to the car, they didn’t realize it had been broken into. However, when they got back to their hotel for the night, they opened the trunk and realized their belongings were gone.

The women told FOX 12 they returned to the parking garage and were able to view the surveillance video, but where they had parked turned out to be in a blind spot.

Portland Police say the car did not have any damage and did not appear to have been broken into. They say there was no suspicious activity seen on the surveillance video, so there are currently no leads.

The women sent police an inventory list and estimated the value of their missing jewelry at $300,000. They are offering a $5,000 reward if their work is returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.

