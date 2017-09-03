Person sleeping in front of car taken to hospital after being run over

A person sleeping in front of a car was taken to the hospital after being run over early Sunday.

Portland police say the incident occurred at about 12 a.m. near Southeast 35th Place and Clinton Street. They say a person was sleeping in the street in front of a car and was run over as the driver pulled away from the curb.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Street traffic in the area was affected for several hours.

