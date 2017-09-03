Ultralight crashes into Nestucca River in Pacific City, pilot not seriously hurt

An ultralight crashed into the Nestucca River in Pacific City after its motor gave out shortly after takeoff.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday near a boat ramp on the river, off of Brooten Road.

Rescuers on scene say the ultralight made it up to about 150 feet in the air when its motor stalled.

After the ultralight hit the water, the pilot, who was the only occupant, was able to swim to shore on his own.

He was not seriously injured and is expected to be OK.

