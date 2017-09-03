Ultralight crashes into Netuscca River in Pacific City, pilot not seriously hurt

The Eagle Creek Fire that stranded 150 hikers overnight in the Columbia River Gorge is now forcing residents of Cascade Locks to evacuate their homes.More >
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >
About 150 hikers who were stranded overnight along the Eagle Creek Trail have been rescued.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >
North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, the country's sixth-ever test of a nuclear weapon and first since US President Donald Trump took office.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's latest nuclear provocation with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any North Korean threat with a "massive military response -- a response both effective and overwhelming."More >
Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.More >
The Oregon State Police says a motorcyclist is dead after driving through a stop sign and into the path of a semi tractor-trailer.More >
