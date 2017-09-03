Police: Man barricades himself inside Milwaukie apartment

A man has barricaded himself inside a Milwaukie apartment Sunday evening, police said.

The incident started just after 6 p.m. at the Images Spring Creek Apartments on Southeast Harrison Street near Miller Drive, according to Milwaukie Police.

Police said the man may have some warrants out for him, which could explain why he is refusing to come out of the apartment. They do not believe anyone else is inside with him.

The Clackamas County SWAT team has been dispatched to the scene to assist in negotiating with the man.

