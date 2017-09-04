More communities prepare to evacuate due to growing Eagle Creek Fire

With the Eagle Creek Fire still growing, residents in three communities in Multnomah County have been told to start preparing to be evacuated.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue volunteers delivered Level One evacuation notices to people living in Bonneville, Dodson and Warrendale Sunday evening.

These evacuations follow Level Three evacuations for 130 homes in Cascade Locks Sunday morning.

Level One is the lowest level of evacuation and serves as a request for residents to get ready for evacuation by packing valuables, identification such as birth certificates and passports, medications and any other essential items.

Officials also advise that people keep their pets and any items need for their care ready to go. They also advise that anyone with livestock start making arrangements for their transportation in case the fire worsens.

The Red Cross is opening a reception center for evacuees at Chapel Church located at 27132 Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale which will open Monday at 10 a.m. Those in need of additional assistance are urged to visit the Hedgewald Center located at 710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson, Washington, where a full-service shelter has been established.

