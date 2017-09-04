Police end search for carjacking suspects in NE Portland

Portland police have ended their neighborhood search for two men suspected in an armed carjacking in northeast Portland Monday morning.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’ North Precinct responded to the 400 block of Northeast Tillamook Street on the original report of the incident at 5:53 a.m.

When they arrived on scene they found a victim who told them he had been in his car sleeping near the Irvington School at 1320 Northeast Brazee Street around 4:30 a.m. when the suspects knocked on his window with a handgun.

The victim told officers the two men then took off with his vehicle, a dark brown 2003 Lincoln Navigator. He said he could not call officers from the scene of the carjacking since his phone was in the SUV when it was stolen, so he walked to his home on Tillamook Street to call the police.

An officer spotted the vehicle at the Chevron Gas Station located at 3435 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The officer attempted to follow the suspects, but they sped away from the officer.

The two suspects then dove out of the stolen vehicle near the intersection of North Beech Street and North Mallory Avenue while the SUV was still moving.

The PPB called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team to responded to the area to assist with the search.

The SERT and CNT officers concluded their neighborhood search before 11 a.m. without locating the suspects Detectives with the Robbery Detail are continuing to investigate the case, and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.