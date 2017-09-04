Officers involved in deadly shooting in Longview

Two officers with the Longview Police Department were involved in a deadly shooting after responding to a report of domestic violence Sunday night.

According to police, officers rushed to the area of Olympia Way and 32nd Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault.

The officers were told that the suspect in the assault had left the house and was possibly armed.

Department officials said officers later found the man, and after a confrontation, two officers shot and killed him.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the department.

The Clark County Major Crimes unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.

