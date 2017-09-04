Police arrest two following reports of shots fired in N Portland

Portland police arrested two men after an officer heard multiple gunshots in north Portland early Monday morning.

The officer from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct was in the 4300 block of North Lombard Street just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard the shots then saw a vehicle leaving the area.

As additional officers arrived in the area, a deputy with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported hearing the shots and seeing a red 2004 Chevrolet Impala driving away from the scene.

That vehicle was stopped by officers near North Willamette Boulevard and North Alma Avenue, and a handgun was located in the vehicle and seized as evidence.

Investigators also found evidence of the gunfire in the 7000 block of North Woolsey Avenue.

Two occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Tyler D. Bristow and 25-year-old Jeffrey L. Putman, were arrested in connection with the shooting investigation and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Both face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in the city, with Putman also facing a parole violation on a prior assault conviction.

Investigators said they have found no evidence at this time that anyone was injured in this incident.

