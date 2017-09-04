Eagle Creek Fire grows to 3,200 acres, only quarter-mile from Cascade Locks

The Eagle Creek Fire continued to grow overnight and as of Monday morning was estimated to be 3,200 acres with zero percent containment.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has roughly the same position as Sunday night, a quarter mile from Cascade Locks, which has been under a series of evacuation orders since early Sunday morning.

The fire did move closer to the Eagle Creek Trailhead and the historic Eagle Creek Campground.

That is the sun on a smokey day in the Gorge. #fox12oregon #eaglecreekfire pic.twitter.com/VIA8vkOVh3 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 4, 2017

On the south side of Cascade Locks, 283 structures, including 15 businesses, remain under Level Three evacuations, while further north 118 structures including 10 businesses are on Level Two evacuations. There are 200 structures including four businesses under a Level One evacuation.

Three communities in Multnomah County, Bonneville, Dodson and Warrendale, were placed under Level One evacuation Sunday evening due to the fire.

A structural task force from Multnomah County is working to protect the historic structures in the Eagle Creek Day Use Area, and crews have put sprinklers in place on a suspension bridge running across Eagle Creek.

Crews said their priorities are protecting the structures and private lands around Cascade Locks, protecting the historic structures in the Eagle Creek Day Use site and Campground and protecting communities to the west like Dodson and Warrendale.

Officials noted that even though they were able to use helicopters in their efforts Sunday, the smoky conditions Monday are preventing them from using aerial firefighting resources.

It is only getting more smokey in CRG. Until ceiling lifts can't fight fire by air. #fox12oregon #eaglecreekfire pic.twitter.com/ZNCMvPcOpv — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 4, 2017

Wahclella Falls trailhead, Tooth Rock trailhead and the Historic Columbia River Highway bicycle trail all closed due to the fire, as did the Vista House at Crown Point.

Both off-ramps at exit 41 of Interstate 84 were also closed, though as of midday Monday the interstate was still open.

