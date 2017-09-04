Labor Day sees record-breaking heat, smoke-filled skies

While many consider Labor Day to be the end of summer, Portland’s fourth heat wave of the year is trying to extend the season.

High temperatures in the metro are expected to come close to triple-digits Monday, while those on the east and south sides of the metro will also see air quality issues due to wildfires burning in the state.

Multnomah County will be opening cooling centers for the holiday starting at 2 p.m. at the Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, the Multnomah County East Building and the Hollywood Senior Center. The county has an interactive map that shows other cooling locations at MultCo.US.

The extreme heat has prompted at the Oregon State Fair in Salem to reschedule the concert with rocker Eddie Money scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in an attempt to avoid the brunt of the heat.

Officials said the hot dry weather is also helping wildfires like the Eagle Creek Fire continue to grow.

