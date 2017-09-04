Portland Public Schools closing early Tuesday due to heat wave

The heat wave is sending students home early Tuesday.

Portland Public Schools announced Monday that all schools would end two hours early Tuesday.

Administrators said extended hot weather could cause unsafe or unhealthy conditions in the classroom.

Temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees Tuesday, before finally dropping back below 90 on Wednesday.

Along with the early dismissal, all after-school activities in district buildings are canceled, including childcare.

After-school athletics will follow OSAA guidelines.

Buses will pick up students at schools two hours early and drop students off at their regular bus stops.

Administrators said the decision was made because only a handful of buildings have air conditioning and poor air quality from forest fires means classroom windows must remain closed.

A letter was sent out to families and staff about the early closures.

Portland Public Schools has a hotline open to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 503-916-6600.

