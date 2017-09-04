Eagle Creek Fire continues to grow in Gorge; evacuations ordered - KPTV - FOX 12

Eagle Creek Fire continues to grow in Gorge; evacuations ordered, I-84 closed

CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) -

The Eagle Creek Fire continued to grow in the Columbia River Gorge on Monday night, leading to evacuation orders for nearby towns.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for the communities of Dodson and Warrendale.

A Level 3 evacuation notice means “go now.”

A shelter was opened at the Yoshida Event Center at Mt. Hood Community College, 26000 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. 

Evacuation notices for Cascade Locks were also upgraded Monday evening from Level 1 to Level 2, meaning people there should be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office reported that Interstate 84 was being shut down in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at around 5:30 p.m. due to spot fires in the area.

The Eagle Creek fire was first reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Gorge. It grew to 3,000 acres overnight and was at 3,200 acres Monday morning.

FOX 12 meteorologists said the fire is moving into a strong east wind zone that begins around Dodson, with Multnomah Falls only six to eight miles downwind.

FOX 12 received numerous reports of ash falling throughout the metro area Tuesday due to the Eagle Creek Fire. 

