Coroner IDs domestic violence suspect shot, killed by Longview officers

Two officers with the Longview Police Department were involved in a deadly shooting after responding to a report of domestic violence Sunday night.

According to Longview Police, officers rushed to the area of Olympia Way and 32nd Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault.

The officers were told that the suspect in the assault had left the house and was possibly armed.

Investigators said officers later found the man, and after a confrontation, two officers shot and killed him.

“Shots were fired by our officers,” Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha said, “the suspect went down and was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.”

The suspect was identified Monday evening by the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office as Henry Stephen Rakoz Jr., 47, of Longview. His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Toxicology tests have been submitted and the results are expected back in six to eight weeks.

Jeremy Padron lives across the street from where the shooting happened. He said he saw police driving up and down Olympia Way looking for someone. He said he went outside to close his garage door and take the trash out when shots were fired.

“I opened the gate walked through and that is when I heard the officer yell, ‘freeze, get down’ and then he started retreating and they opened fire,” Padron said.

Across the street Padron pointed to holes in his neighbor’s house that was hit by gunfire. He says if those bullets would have hit him, this story would have been a lot different.

Padron said several kids were sleeping toward the front of his home when the shooting happened.

“Definitely traumatizing,” Padron said. “I mean it was a rough night sleeping last night.”

He added the whole situation makes him want to hold his family a little bit closer.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the department.

The Clark County Major Crimes unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.

