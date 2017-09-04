Sheriff: Suspect in stolen car arrested after chase, crash near Clackamas Town Center

A man driving a stolen car was arrested after a chase that started near the Clackamas Town Center and ended after a crash on Highway 212, according to deputies.

Deputies first spotted the stolen car at 11 a.m. Monday on Southeast Sunnyside Road. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away, according to investigators.

The chase ended on Highway 212 near Southeast McKinley Avenue when the suspect failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a low concrete median.

The suspect, 35-year-old Ryan Douglas Vanhorn, surrendered after stepping out of the car.

Firefighters responded to the scene and provided precautionary medical aid to Vanhorn due to the crash. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Vanhorn’s bail was set at $35,000.

