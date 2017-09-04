Cascade Locks brewery going extra mile to help feed firefighters

A brewery in Cascade Locks is going the extra mile to help feed hungry and tired firefighters trying to contain the Eagle Creek Fire.

Like many businesses in Cascade Locks, the Thunder Island Brewing Company decided to close their doors to the public so that their staff could be with their families.

The business is in the Level 2 evacuation zone, so they have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. But then they got a call from the Forest Service.

The Forest Service asked them if they were going to be open to help feed some of the hungry fire crews trying to protect Cascade Locks.

Their chef is a former wildland firefighter and he helped push to make this happen. The brewery posted photos on their Facebook page Monday after putting together a buffet of pulled pork sandwiches and other food for the crews Sunday night.

The photos are being shared all over Facebook, and the post has been liked or loved more than 1,000 times.

Owners Carolyn Park and David Lips say they were thrilled to be able to make it happen.

“They all look exhausted. I've never seen so many tired people all at once,” said Lips.

Park said, “We are a small community, about less than 1,200 people, but we are all like a big family.”

This is usually one of the busiest times of the whole year for the brewery, and they had a lot of food to share.

The owners told FOX 12 they hope people will come out to Cascade Locks after the fire to help support some of the local businesses that were forced to close.

The brewery owners said they weren't the only ones that helped. They wanted to be clear that several local businesses have stepped up to the plate to provide meals and lodging for the crews battling the fire.

