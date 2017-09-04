Police: Suspects in stolen truck run from police; woman tosses toddler in passing car

Two theft suspects with a toddler in a stolen truck led police on a chase and attempted to run away from officers in northeast Portland, according to police.

A man called 911 at 3 p.m. Monday to report seeing a truck in the Fred Meyer parking lot on the 1000 block of 102nd Avenue that he believed was involved in the theft of leaf blowers from his property.

The man approached the 1998 GMC pickup and saw his leaf blowers inside.

The caller provided a description of the truck, along with its license plates. Police said the license plates revealed that the truck was stolen.

Officers arrived, but the driver sped away over a center barrier and shrubbery. The pickup continued on Northeast 102nd Avenue, but police said the driver jumped out of the moving truck and ran away.

The truck then crashed into a fence near Northeast Halsey Street. Once stopped, a woman with a child in her arms jumped out of the pickup and ran from officers.

Police said the woman attempted to enter passing cars by pulling on door handles. She eventually opened a car door and threw the toddler inside.

Police said the woman then assaulted an officer before she was taken into custody.

The driver was also found a short distance away and arrested.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing injury and the man was also hospitalized after he told officers he had swallowed drugs before his arrest.

The 2-year-old child was not hurt and was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.