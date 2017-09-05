Ash comes down across metro area from wildfire burning in Columbia River Gorge

Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire continued to grow in the Columbia River Gorge, leading to evacuation orders for nearby towns.More >
Two out-of-town artists taking part in Portland’s Art in the Pearl event this weekend say an estimated $300,000 in jewelry was stolen from their car.More >
Oregon State Police said the cause of the fire is man-made, potentially from the misuse of fireworks.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire continued to grow overnight and as of Monday morning was estimated to be 3,200 acres with zero containment.More >
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >
With the Eagle Creek Fire still growing, residents in three communities in Multnomah County have been told to start preparing to be evacuated.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Administrators said extended hot weather could cause unsafe or unhealthy conditions in the classroom.More >
