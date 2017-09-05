Ash comes down across metro area from wildfire burning in Columbia River Gorge

A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge caused ash to fall throughout the metro area Monday.

FOX 12 received reports from numerous viewers from all around Portland and surrounding counties about ash falling from the sky and covering cars and homes.

The Eagle Creek Fire led to evacuation notices for communities in the Gorge, including Level 3 notices – meaning “go now” – for Dodson and Warrendale. Level 2 notices – meaning be ready to go at a moment’s notice – were issued for Cascade Locks and east Corbett.

I-84 was shut down between Troutdale and Hood River on Monday due to the fire.

As of Monday evening, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality had not issued any warnings for the Portland area about the air quality or the ash from the Eagle Creek Fire.

