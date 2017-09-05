Bite of Oregon goes on despite poor air quality in Portland

Some Portlanders spent the last bit of Labor Day Weekend at the Rose Quarter for the Bite of Oregon.

The four-day food festival has cuisine from seven major regions in the state.

Barbecue smoke filled the northeast Portland air, but another smoke was also present. Many festival goers noticed the poor air quality at this weekend's event.

FOX 12 spoke with one couple from Seattle. Before visiting Portland, they spent a few days in southern Oregon, and they say the air quality is no comparison.

“We were in southern Oregon and it was way worse there,” said Chloe Bryant. “We’re also from Seattle and so we did have like a good couple of weeks where it was pretty and I could definitely tell the difference. I can feel the heat here, but … the air is not good quality. I can definitely feel it.”

Despite the bad air quality, the Bite of Oregon marched on through the weekend.

Big award winners include the “Pidgin Hole,” which serves up “island-inspired Asian fusion food.” It took the honors for best food cart and overall restaurant.

