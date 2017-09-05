Eagle Creek Fire continues to grow, more evacuations issued

The Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge continues to grow Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire has burned at least 4,800 acres.

Multnomah County deputies confirmed the fire has spread across the river on the Washington side Tuesday morning.

Latourell, Bridal Veil, Warrendale, Dodson, Larch Mountain and East Corbett are under Level III evacuations, which means “get out now!”

The city of Corbett and Springdale are under a Level II evacuation, which means “get ready to leave.”

I-84 eastbound is closed from Troutdale to The Dalles. I-84 westbound is closed from Hood River to Troutdale. The Bridge of the Gods is closed to southbound traffic.

Investigators believe someone setting off fireworks caused the fire.

