Portland Water Bureau monitoring Eagle Creek Fire; water supply still safe

The Portland Water Bureau is monitoring the wildfires in the Columbia River Gorge and the agency reports water from the Bull Run Watershed remains safe to drink.

City staff members are working with federal and state agencies to determine the proximity of the fires to the boundary of the Bull Run Watershed, which is the primary drinking water supply for the Portland-metro area.

At this time, the drinking water reservoirs and water supply infrastructure are not threatened by the Eagle Creek Fire or the Indian Creek Fire.

Ash is falling throughout the metro area from the Eagle Creek Fire, but water bureau workers said ash is not affecting water quality and has not posed a problem during past fires near the watershed.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres, led to evacuations for multiple communities and shut down Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River.

As a precautionary measure, the Portland Water Bureau has postponed all non-critical work in the watershed to minimize risk to staff and property.

If necessary, the Columbia South Shore Well Field is ready for activation.

