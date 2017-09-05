FEMA authorizes federal funds for firefighting efforts in Columbia River Gorge

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized federal funds to support the firefighting efforts in the Columbia River Gorge.

FEMA announced Tuesday that the Eagle Creek Fire is threatening destruction that constitutes a major disaster.

The state of Oregon requested a federal fire management assistance grant. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs and for managing, mitigating and controlling the fire.

The grant does not provide assistance for homeowners or business owners affected by the fire and does not cover infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

At the time of the request, Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – had been issued for 520 people and Level 2 notices – meaning “be set to evacuate” – were issued for another 624 people.

Around 95 percent of the threatened homes are primary residences.

By Tuesday afternoon, Level 3 notices had been issued in Oregon for Warrendale, Dodson, Larch Mountain, Latourell, Bridal Veil and Corbett east of Evans Road. Level 3 notices were also issued in Skamania County in the Archer Mountain area.

Level 2 notices were in place for Cascade Locks and Corbett west of Evans Road to the Sandy River. Troutdale was under a Level 1 notice – get ready for a possibly evacuation – east of 257th Avenue and north of Stark Street, west of the Sandy River.

Firefighters said no homes are believed to have been burned by the fire. Multnomah Falls Lodge was protected overnight by firefighters, but remained threatened by the fire Tuesday.

The fire started Saturday and police said the cause is believed to be someone setting off fireworks. It had burned more than 10,000 acres by Tuesday.

